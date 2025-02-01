Real Madrid repelled as Espanyol hold firm to secure memorable victory

The pressure was on Real Madrid to respond after Atletico Madrid won against Mallorca earlier in the day, but they have failed to deliver. The La Liga leaders had chances to defeat Espanyol at the Stage Front Stadium, but none were taken – and they were made to pay as the hosts secured a famous 1-0 victory.

It was a dreadful start to proceedings for Real Madrid as they also lost Antonio Rudiger early on to injury. However, they looked to put that disappointment behind them in finding the opening goal, and they did have the ball in the back of the net in the first half courtesy of Vinicius Junior, but it was ruled out after a foul in the build-up by Kylian Mbappe.

Into the second half, and Real Madrid were again frustrated in their bid to find the breakthrough. Vinicius, Mbappe, Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham all had chances, but a combination of poor finishing and excellent goalkeeping from Joan Garcia kept the visitors at bay.

In the end, it was Espanyol that scored. A quick counter-attack saw Antoniu Roca play the ball out wide, Omar El Hilali collected on the overlap and his deep cross was volleyed in at the back post by his opposite full-back Carlos Romero, who could count himself fortunate to still be on the pitch after a wild challenge on Mbappe earlier in the half was only given as a yellow card, despite Carlo Ancelotti’s protests.

Real Madrid piled on the pressure in the final stages as seven minutes of stoppage time were added on, but in the end, they could not find the equaliser. It is a result that means Espanyol move out of the relegation zone with those three points, while Los Blancos stay a point clear of Atleti, who they play in the Madrid derby next weekend.