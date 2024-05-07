Barcelona will not be able to explore possible money-making method until 2025

Barcelona will be desperate to make as much money as possible in the coming months, as they aim to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, which would allow them to sign players during the summer transfer window without any financial restrictions.

Player sales are likely to be required in order for this to happen, with the likes of Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha having all been linked with possible summer departures. Another player they could have sold on is Chadi Riad, whose currently on loan at fellow La Liga side Real Betis.

🚨 Barça have been following Antonio Nusa (19) for some time now, and there are great reports on him. He's an option for the left-wing spot. @albertfc11 pic.twitter.com/qQ16mIPeLN — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 7, 2024

Riad has had a fine season at Los Verdiblancos, who have already decided that they will sign him permanently for just €3m. However, Barcelona can re-sign him for €7m, with the possibility of selling him on immediately for profit.

The problem for Barcelona is that Relevo report that their buy-back clause does not come into effect until next summer. This means that Betis have full control of the Moroccan defender’s situation for the upcoming transfer window.

If Real Betis do decide to sell Riad this summer, Barcelona would at least earn 50% of any transfer fee. Unfortunately, it is out of their hands whether a transaction does happen, as that will be entirely dependent on Los Verdiblancos.