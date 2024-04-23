Worrying situation developing with Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata, return date is unknown

Alvaro Morata missed Atletico Madrid’s defeat to Alaves over the weekend after it was reported that he was suffering with illness. The details of this have now been revealed, and it appears to be a worrying situation for the 31-year-old.

As reported by MD, Morata has been diagnosed with an acute case of trigeminal neuralgia, which is described as “a long-term pain disorder that affects the trigeminal nerve.” He missed training again on Tuesday, and at this stage, to date has been set for his return.

🚨 Álvaro Morata is absent due to trigeminal neuralgia, which is a condition that causes intense pain on one side of the face.@inakivdl pic.twitter.com/VyCKgTSInI — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 23, 2024

Trigeminal neuralgia is known to cause severe pain in one’s face, which can make any daily task difficult. Surgery could be required to rectify it, although it does only do so for a few years at a time.

Atletico Madrid will no doubt be concerned about Morata’s although they do expect him to be available for this weekend’s showdown clash against Athletic Club at the Civitas Metropolitano.