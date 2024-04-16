Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Barcelona paying close attention to free agent midfielder who could fill gap at base of midfield

Barcelona are on the hunt for a pivot this summer, but with little in the way of finances to do so with, they could be forced into cheaper alternatives as things stand. That was the case last summer too, and despite bringing in Oriol Romeu for €3.4m from Girona, the Blaugrana are on the hunt again.

As per Italian transfer journalist Gianluigi Longari, Barcelona are paying close attention to Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez. The 30-year-old, recently recovered from surgery, is a free agent this summer, and has declared a desire to remain in Seville, but has not found an agreement as of yet after months of talks.

Rodriguez has been mentioned as a Barcelona target on and off for the past two years, as has been the case for Atletico Madrid, but appeared to be more of a target during Director of Football Mateu Alemany’s tenure. Everton’s Amadou Onana is regarded as their top target, but his €50-60m price tag is a rather significant obstacle at this stage.

Barcelona Guido Rodriguez Real Betis

