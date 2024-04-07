Everton set renewed transfer price for Barcelona target

Everton could be prepared to lower their transfer valuation for midfield star Amadou Onana at the end of the season.

The Toffees are still in the middle of a Premier League relegation battle and will not make any firm decisions on his future until June.

If Everton are relegated in the coming weeks, it would end their unbroken record as a Premier League club, and potentially force sales at Goodison Park.

Barcelona have been linked with Belgium international Onana for almost 12 months as part of their plan to bolster the midfield with a different profile of player.

The Catalans are looking to secure a lower price, as part of any possible negotiations, and Everton could be willing to bring that down, if certain terms are met.

As per the latest update from Football Insider, Everton could drop their starting figure to £50m, which is closer to what Barcelona are in a position to pay for the 22-year-old.