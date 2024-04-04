Three teams willing to offer €200m for Real Madrid star – report

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has been at the centre of the headlines all season as he continues to lead the charge in the battle against racism. Last week it was seen just how much of a toll it was taking on him though, after breaking down in tears during a press conference. There has been some suggestion that the persecution he has faced could force him out of Spanish football.

Vinicius maintained that he had no intention of going anywhere, as he feels that would be letting the racists ‘win’. If he was open to leaving Real Madrid, with Kylian Mbappe’s arrival also creating some positional uncertainty at the club, then he would have options. El Debate (via Sport) claim that Liverpool, Chelsea, or Paris Saint-Germain are all willing to put €200m on the table for Vinicius.

Come what may, the Brazilian wants to remain at the club he loves though, Real Madrid, and has a contract until 20247. The plan is for that contract to be extended until 2029 in the medium term, including another wage rise.

Even though the arrival of Mbappe, who could prefers to play on the left, could create a clash with Vinicius, Real Madrid could scarcely have a better manager in situ to deal with the positional conundrum. Carlo Ancelotti has plenty of experience finding a role for stars within teams where they don’t necessarily have an obvious fit, as exemplified by his use of Angel di Maria in midfield when he won the Champions League with Los Blancos for the first team.