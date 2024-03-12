Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone discusses Antoine Griezmann fitness and keys to beating Inter

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has told the press that he has no expectations of their fans at the Metropolitano tomorrow night, as they welcome Inter for the second leg of their Round of 16 tie in the Champions League. Los Rojiblancos prepared in dreadful fashion, losing away 2-0 to Cadiz, who had not won since the first of September.

Los Rojiblancos must overturn a 1-0 deficit against Inter, who are arguably the form side in Europe currently. Simeone was asked how he would approach it.

“With very clear ideas. I think that, until the match against Athletic, we had a very, very good season. We are faced with the opportunity to take our revenge. In the last few days, the team did not maintain their level and football does not forgive When you make a mistake, you lose. Let’s hope to continue growing.”

🗣️ Your message? 🎙️ Diego Simeone: "I want to say that I trust my players, my team, and I know they will play well." 🗣️ Reasons to believe? 🎙️ Diego Simeone: "I don't have much to say. I don't think I need to talk too much. I trust my team 100%, and I know they'll play well."

One of the major talking points has been the fitness of Antoine Griezmann, who has been out with a twisted ankle since the first leg. He trained as normal on Tuesday though, and Simeone was positive about his chances.

“He looks the same way as his teammates do to me. He gives us more solutions and possibilities, both tactically and in the game. Let’s hope he has the game he wants to play.”

Simeone was clear he was not a position to ask much of their fans following the Cadiz loss.

“I can’t say anything right now. Silence and accept what they want to give us.”

For him the key was remaining focused.

“Concentration. It is a game that requires very high concentration.”

Before Simeone spoke to the press, Axel Witsel was on the stand, and refused to talk about his future, instead speaking about the clash against Inter. Witsel’s deal expires in the summer, but he was adamant that it was not important, saying they face a strong Inter.

“They are a very strong team in all areas. Tomorrow will not be an easy game, they are a very aggressive and very intense team. If we match their intensity or surpass it, we will be able to do something.”