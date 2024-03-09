Atletico Madrid gear up for Inter Milan clash with Cadiz defeat

Atletico Madrid have warmed up for their vital midweek UEFA Champions League clash with Inter Milan with a 2-0 La Liga loss to Cadiz.

Los Rojiblancos host the2023 finalists in Madrid trailing 1-0 from their last 16 first leg defeat at the San Siro last month.

Diego Simeone’s side remain on course for a top four league finish this season but this was a slip up on the road in Andalucia.

🚨 Dropped points in La Liga as Atletico Madrid prepare for Inter Milan UEFA Champions League showdown in midweek https://t.co/hnQlUvIqL6 — Football España (@footballespana_) March 9, 2024

Veteran striker Juanmi was the difference maker for the hosts as he netted a brace either side of the break for the home side in Andalucia.

The visitors launched a late rally, but there was not enough time to force their way back into the contest, as the gap between fourth and fifth remains at five points overnight.

Athletic Club will be looking to close that tomorrow as they head to Las Palmas and Atletico’s attention turns to European action.

