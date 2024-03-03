Valencia star close to receiving much-deserved Spain call-up with Euro 2024 on the horizon

The likes of Jude Bellingham, Savio and Isco have all been heralded as being in the running for signing of the season in La Liga, and they would all be deserving winners. One player that also belongs in this category, but to have gone under the radar, is Valencia’s excellent midfielder Pepelu.

Pepelu’s move to Valencia last summer garnered significant controversy in the region, as he joined from city rivals Levante, where he has signed a 10-year contract the year prior. However, it’s undoubtedly been a successful move, as he has been one of the top-performing midfielders in La Liga, helping Los Che to ninth in the table at this stage – a much better situation than previous seasons.

The 25-year-old could be set to be rewarded for his fine form, as Relevo report that he has been included in the pre-list for Spain’s squad to face Brazil and Colombia in international friendlies later this month – he is also seen as having an excellent opportunity to receive his first call-up to the La Roja squad.

De la Fuente is set to announce his squad in the next couple of weeks, and whoever makes it is expected to have a great shot of staying in there for when Spain begin their assault on the European Championships this summer.