Valencia star handed major boost in recovery from horror knee injury

Last month’s 2-2 draw between Valencia and Real Madrid was marred by two major incidents. The first involved Jude Bellingham’s late strike being ruled out by Jesus Gil Manzano, who blew the full time whistle one second before the ball ended up in the back of the net. The second was Mouctar Diakhaby’s serious knee injury, which happened after an innocuous incident with Aurelien Tchouameni.

Diakhaby suffered a dislocated right knee, and he is expected to be out of action for the next 6-9 months. However, his recovery time is now shorter than originally thought, as Relevo have reported that the Guinean international no longer needs a second operation.

A review by Dr Sonnery Cottet and his team has concluded that Diakhaby’s recovery has been so positive, to the extent that he does not need to undergo surgery again. Originally, the plan was to perform an arthroscopy 6 weeks after the initial operation, but this is now no longer needed.

It is much-needed good news for Diakhaby and Valencia, and both will hope to see him back on the football pitch as soon as possible.