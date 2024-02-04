Official: Real Madrid dealt major blow for Madrid derby as key defender succumbs to injury

The big story for Real Madrid in the build-up to Sunday’s Madrid derby has been in regards to the fitness of Antonio Rudiger. The German defender injured his thigh in a challenge with Mason Greenwood during the victory over Getafe on Thursday, which had seen him rated as highly doubtful to take part against Atletico Madrid.

Reports early on Sunday had suggested that Rudiger would be fit and available for the match, despite having missed training on Saturday. However, as it turns out, he has not made it, as he has not been named in the squad at all by head coach Carlo Ancelotti. Dani Carvajal starts at centre-back alongside Nacho Fernandez, with Lucas Vazquez starting at right-back.

Losing Rudiger is a major blow for Real Madrid. He has been a standout performer this season, especially with Eder Militao and David Alaba both out due to ACL tears. It remains to be seen how much of an effect it has on the result at the Santiago Bernabeu.