Sevilla star closing in on dream return to Valencia as late proposal submitted

Despite having been heavily linked with leaving Sevilla over the course of the winter transfer window, Rafa Mir still remains at the club for the time being. Serie A side Torino had agreed a deal for the 26-year-old, but he ended up turning it down, as he only wants to join former club Valencia.

Mir dreams of returning to Los Che, whom he was with from 2012 to 2018. However, the deal was not expected to be possible this month for financial reasons, although it now seems that things have changed.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Valencia have submitted a proposal to Sevilla in order to sign Mir. A loan deal until the end of the season has been offered, which would include an option to buy in the summer.

🚨🦇 EXCL: Valencia have submitted formal proposal to Sevilla for Rafa Mir. Loan with buy option bid has been sent to Sevilla in direct contact made by Javier Solis and Miguel Angel Corona for Valencia. Negotiations ongoing. pic.twitter.com/M3R99ckQVM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2024

Negotiations are ongoing, but provided that the terms are somewhat acceptable for Sevilla, this is one that should go through before Thursday’s deadline. It would mean that six years on from leaving, Mir would be back at Valencia.