Real Madrid were hoping for transfer offer before the end of the window

Real Madrid have done little business through the January transfer window, signing no senior first-team players, and letting no-one leave either. However there was one deal they were open to doing.

As per Cadena SER, Real Madrid were hoping to receive another approach for Croatian veteran Luka Modric. The 38-year-old turned down a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer, in order to sign a one-year deal with Los Blancos and continue battling for a starting spot.

Modric was reportedly aware he would play less, but has had even less time on the pitch than many expected. Los Blancos were hoping they could make a small fee for Modric and bid farewell to him, but the Croatian continues set on triumphing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

When he turned down Saudi Arabia last summer, it was in part because he believed he had enough in the tank for another two years. Now, the criticism of Aymeric Laporte, the exit of Jordan Henderson, and the less than inviting saga of Karim Benzema have given him doubts about his desire to move to the Middle East.

However in contrast to last season, Real Madrid do not intend to offer Modric a new deal this season. For several years now they have put one-year extensions on the table for the club legend, but has not yet earned a new one in the eyes of the Bernabeu hierarchy.

It would be a contradiction of Modric’s words in recent years if he were to try and remain as a second-string player beyond this season. While no doubt many a Madridista will feel he has earned as long as he wants at the club, Modric has always maintained that he did not want to simply pick up a salary at Real Madrid, and instead wanted to earn his place both in the line-up and the squad.