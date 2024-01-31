Paris Saint-Germain preparing to lose Kylian Mbappe amid Real Madrid interest, replacement already lined up

Kylian Mbappe is expected to decide his future in the next couple of weeks. The 24-year-old is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, meaning that he is now able to negotiate with other clubs, one of which is Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have been trying for years to sign Mbappe, and although they have been unsuccessful so far, 2024 could be the year that they finally do it. However, at this stage, it’s hard to say which way Mbappe will decide.

According to The Athletic (via MD), PSG are not overly confident of retaining Mbappe, as they have identified Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as a summer target – the two players play in very similar positions, so it is seen that he would be a direct replacement for Mbappe.

The report notes that PSG considered Rashford as a replacement for Mbappe back in 2022, when they were last close to losing the France captain. This could be a sign of hope that Real Madrid have an excellent chance, although it’s too early to say whether that is the case.