Real Madrid will offer new contract to midfielder instead of making signing this summer

Real Madrid will not go into the market to add to their midfield options this summer, despite the fact two of their veterans are out of contract at the end of the season. Part of the reason is that the club have already decided to offer German midfielder Toni Kroos a new deal.

The 34-year-old has continued to be one of their best midfielders this season alongside Fede Valverde, and amid an injury crisis before Christmas, sustained Real Madrid’s form. It has set them up well for La Liga, and Cadena SER report that Kroos has earned a new deal with Los Blancos, and will offer him a one-year renewal. They are confident, with Kroos remaining a starter, that he will be keen to continue.

On the other hand, Luka Modric is not in the same boat. Despite his quality, his lack of minutes are pointing towards an exit, and he will not be offered a new deal. The 38-year-old finished last season still as key cog for Carlo Ancelotti, but has lost his place this season with more minutes being given to Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

With a left-back a key target for Los Blancos this summer, Camavinga is unlikely to be used there as often as he has been, probably reducing the need for a replacement for Modric. Not only that, Dani Ceballos has been used sparingly this season, and no doubt could take over those minutes for the legendary Croatian.