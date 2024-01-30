Real Madrid to offer new contract to defender following impressive 2023-24 season

Real Madrid are set to reward defender Dani Carvajal with a fresh contract offer, after an excellent season so far.

The 32-year-old has oft been criticised by Real Madrid fans, and consistently laid low by injuries, but this season he has left both behind. Although he has had a couple of muscle problems, for the most part the veteran defender has been fit, and firing Real Madrid up.

Arguably one of their best players this season, Carvajal has improved as an offensive threat, and looks as competitive as ever without the ball. Marca describe him as ‘the soul’ of the team in the eyes of some within Valdebebas.

Their feeling is that Carvajal still has plenty left in the tank, and will offer him a new one-year extension with an option of one more. That deal follows their rule of ever committing to more than a one-year deal with a player over 30.

Similarly, a decision will have to be made over Lucas Vazquez. He is out of contract at the end of the season, and the Madrid-based daily detail that Los Blancos are scouring the market to see if an opportunity comes up to replace Vazquez, 32, but have not settled on a course of action.

Marca go to on to say that Girona right-back Yan Couto has been mentioned on several occasions, but it will be difficult to persuade the City Football Group to part with him on the cheap.

Sevilla youngster Juanlu Sanchez has also been suggested as a potential target, but again Real Madrid are unwilling to meet his €20m release clause. With both approaching theri mid-thirties this year, it’s an area that Florentino Perez will have on his mind.