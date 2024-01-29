Erik ten Hag standing in the way of Manchester United youngster’s move to La Liga

Granada have agreed a deal to sign Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri, but are waiting on manager Erik ten Hag to sign off on the deal from the other end.

The Uruguayan has been a bit-part player for United this season, and as per Matteo Moretto, Granada have offered him a chance to play more regularly on loan for the rest of the season, and under compatriot Alexander Medina, as Los Nazaries bid for survival.

While the tems have been agreed for some time, ten Hag is yet to give the go ahead, presumably considering whether he has sufficient depth to let go of Pellistri.

The 22-year-old winger has had two seasons in La Liga previously, playing for Alaves on loan in both of them, having made the switch to the Red Devils from Penarol. At the time regarded as one of the most promising talents Uruguay, Granada will be hoping he can form a dangerous front three with Bryan Zaragoza on the other flank.

