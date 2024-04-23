Highly-rated La Liga manager on Manchester United’s shortlist to replace Erik ten Hag – report

It’s no wonder that Michel Sanchez is a man in demand. His Girona side have been in incredible form this season, and have massively punched about their weight. They secured European qualification at the weekend, and with Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club both failing to win, their chances of achieving a place in next season’s Champions League are looking very good.

However, there is a chance that Michel may not be at Girona for next season, as according to the Telegraph (via MD), he is on Manchester United’s managerial shortlist, as they contemplate replacing under-fire head coach Erik ten Hag.

The report notes that Michel is an option alongside the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi, both of whom have been linked with Barcelona in the last few months.

The reassuring thing for Girona is that Michel, who is tied down until 2026, has shown no signs of wanting to leave any time soon. It would be a surprise if he was tempted away, although there’s no doubt that Man United would be a massive step up.