Barcelona take first step towards appointing Xavi Hernandez replacement, La Liga manager approached

With Xavi Hernandez announcing that he will step down as head coach of Barcelona at the end of the season, the search has now begun for his replacement. The process is expected to take months, with the club in no hurry to finalise an agreement. However, that hasn’t stopped preliminary movement taking place.

Several names are being sounded out as possible candidates, and according to Gerard Romero (via Diario AS), Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil is one of those that Barcelona bosses are keen on. Talks have already taken place with the 52-year-old’s entourage to find out whether he would be interested in swapping the Basque country for Catalonia.

Imanol has proven himself to be one of the best managers in La Liga over the last few years, so he does appear to be a very good candidate for the role at Barcelona. However, he won’t be the only one, and the situation is sure to chop and change over the next few months.