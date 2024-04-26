Barcelona

Serie A superstar back on Barcelona’s transfer radar after Xavi renewal

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could once again become a transfer option for Barcelona following Xavi Hernandez’s decision to stay.

Napoli are preparing for plenty of transfer speculation over their star winger in the coming months.

The 23-year-old is not expected to make a decision on his future until after Euro 2024 as he prepares lead Georgia’s attack at their first ever major tournament.

However, with Napoli already missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification, the club are open to offers in the region of €80m.

His father has previously hinted the most likely scenario sees his son stay in Naples for another year but the situation continues to change.

As per the latest update from Gazzetta dello Sport, Kvaratskhelia is delighted by Xavi’s call to stay in Catalonia, and his agent will open talks with Napoli next month.

Napoli are willing to extend his contract beyond 2027, with an annual salary increase from €1.5m to €4m, but he is rumoured to be frustrated by the frequent upheaval at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

  1. Last champions league win ten years ago
    Almost two billion debt
    Six hundred sixty millions wasted in assets
    Two cIasico victories out of ten
    Two eliminations in Europa League
    Coach carouselle, four last coaches resulted in only thee trophies
    Two trophies in last three seasons
    Another zero trophy season

    Lmaooooo

    Reply

