Xavi Hernandez lines up latest La Masia star for Barcelona debut

Xavi Hernandez is planning to give more La Masia stars Barcelona debuts before the end of the campaign.

With Barcelona out of the La Liga title race, Xavi is planning for next season, after confirming his decision to stay.

The former Spain international has shown his openness to bring through academy players in recent months and he will continue.

Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi are already settled in Xavi’s first team and will likely join the Spain senior squad at Euro 2024.

As he looks to tick off UEFA Champions League qualification, Xavi wants more debutants, including midfielder Brian Farinas as per Diario Sport.

18-year-old Farinas has risen rapidly through the Barcelona ranks since joining from Villarreal’s youth set up in 2018.

Alongside a reserve team debut in 2024, Farinas has been called into first team training, and Xavi is considering him for the squad against Valencia on April 29.

The Valencia born schemer is viewed as hybrid midfielder with an ability to get from box-to-box and provide energy in transitions.