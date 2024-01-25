New Celta Vigo signing claims Premier League “is a step above La Liga”

Earlier this week, Celta Vigo completed the signing of Javier Manquillo from Newcastle United. The 29-year-old is something that Rafa Benitez is very familiar with, given that he managed him during his time at the Premier League side. Manquillo will provide sufficient depth in both full-back positions for the Galicians.

Speaking to the media (via Diario AS) on Thursday after being presented by Celta, Manquillo spoke very highly on Benitez, whom he has been reunited with after five years.

“It’s true that I had him at Newcastle, I know he’s a great coach and in the end, Marco and Rafa convinced me. It was a very easy decision. I know I’m coming to a historic club, in their centenary year and I’m very excited to be here.”

Manquillo was also asked about the difference between the Premier League and La Liga, and he gave a rather surprising answer.

“There is a difference (between the two leagues). The Premier League is a step above La Liga, but that doesn’t matter.”

Manquillo will hope that he can hit the ground running at Celta Vigo, starting with this weekend’s clash with league leaders Girona, which takes place at Balaidos.