Celta Vigo manager wins over squad following radical departure from Rafael Benitez methods

Celta Vigo manager Claudio Giraldez, promoted from the B side as an emergency replacement for Rafael Benitez, is so far working wonders. While Benitez was maintained due to the large costs of sacking him, and Giraldez was viewed as the cheap option, the 36-year-old is having a major impact on the squad in Galicia.

Not least in terms of results, with Celta now six points from the drop zone, compared to two when he tookd over. As highlighted by Relevo though, both Iago Aspas and Oscar Mingueza pointed to the videos they were shown at half-time during their 4-1 win over Las Palmas as one of the keys to the game.

#RCCelta's players are delighted with new manager Claudio Giraldez. They have admitted to Relevo, with humour, that going from Benitez to Giraldez is not dissilimar to going from Mourinho to Guardiola. pic.twitter.com/hVWyXaPedX — Football España (@footballespana_) April 24, 2024

Giraldez and his staff have been impressing the players in training and their exhaustive analysis before and after games, including video sessions with the whole squad, rather than the individual ones Benitez employed.

His Celta have sought out the ball and possession, changing to a rough 3-4-3 system with wingers often the wide players playing further back. The new style has gone down well with the players too, as have his variety of tactical solutions.

So far they have two wins, a draw and a defeat from their four games under Giraldez, but the mood at both Balaidos and within the side appears to have lifted with a fresh breath of air. The new manager bounce is obviously a regular phenomenon, but it is notable the shift to a more recognisable Celta from recent years, and the fact that Giraldez is approaching half the age of Benitez. Giraldez has already been confirmed as manager for next season by Celta.