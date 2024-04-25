Celta Vigo to lose key midfielder for free this summer with contract negotiations going nowhere

Celta Vigo are edging closer to avoiding relegation for the second consecutive season, having moved six points clear of the drop zone after a run of seven points in their four matches under the management of Claudio Giraldez. Things are on the up in Galicia, although not everything is rosy.

Although Celta’s safety isn’t ensured, they do have one eye on next season, specifically with contract negotiations. One player who has been in talks with club officials is Renato Tapia, whose current deal expires in the summer. Unfortunately, it appears that it won’t be extended, as per Diario AS.

Celta’s offers have not been to Tapia’s liking, so for now, he is closer to leaving than staying. The 28-year-old has been an important player since arriving in 2020 from Feyenoord, but it does seem that his time is coming to an end.

Tapia is currently unavailable for Celta Vigo due to a muscle injury, and although he is expected to return before the end of the season, it’s looking more and more likely that those final matches will be his last in the club’s colours.