City Group interested in signing 21-year-old Real Madrid defender

Real Madrid are always near the top in terms of the numbers of players produced in Europe’s top leagues, although often Los Blancos decide to make a profit on their academy products rather than introduce them into the first team. Central defender Raul Asencio could be the latest hot prospect on his way out.

Asencio, 21, has two years left on his Real Madrid deal, but looks unlikely to be promoted and has significant interest from within Spain, after a season anchoring Raul Gonzalez’s defence at Real Madrid Castilla. Marca say the headline interest is from the City Group, owners of Manchester City, and majority shareholders at Girona. He would not be the first Real Madrid youngster Girona have moved for, following on from deals for Raul Fuidias and Miguel Gutierrez.

In Segunda, Levante and Espanyol tried to sign him in January, and are believed to be interested in a second move for the defender. Celta Vigo are another interested party, with manager Claudio Giraldez having tried to recruit him for Celta B previously, and Alaves would be intereste in replacing Castilla loanee Rafa Marin with Asencio.

Marin is set to return to Real Madrid this summer and play in the first team, so Alaves have credit in the bank in terms of their ability to develop central defenders. Asencio has started 29 of 33 games this season for Castilla, albeit a difficult one for Raul and comany, but stands out for his speed and powerful physique. Good at covering his teammates, his aerial ability is also a strength.