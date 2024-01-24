Sergio Aguero believes Antoine Griezmann can lead former club Atletico Madrid to glory this season

Antoine Griezmann has been on incredible form this season. In 29 appearances across all competitions, the French forward has registered 18 goals and five assists, form that sees him as Atletico Madrid’s talisman, and one of the best players in La Liga and the world at this very moment.

Atleti will be hoping that Griezmann can lead them to success this season. La Liga looks unlikely, given that they are 11 points off Girona at the top of the table, but there is still the Copa del Rey and the Champions League that Los Rojiblancos are more than capable of taking home the trophy in.

Speaking exclusively to Stake, former Atleti striker Sergio Aguero expressed his delight at Griezmann’s form, and also predicted the 32-year-old to lead his side to glory this season.

“Of course, Griezmann should feel well at home in the club that has seen him perform the best of his career. He’s a player that scores and allows others to score too. I’m happy for Atleti, this means he’s helping them stay in the race for big things.”

There’s little doubt that Atletico Madrid will need Griezmann to be at his best if they are to win at least one trophy this season, and if they can, it would be a very successful campaign for Diego Simeone and his players.