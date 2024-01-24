Fabrizio Romano shuts down reports of Arsenal agreement with La Liga star

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has been one of the finest midfielders in La Liga for some time now, and it is no surprise that other clubs are desperately keen to be the ones to pry him away from his beloved Reale Arena. However Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside that reports of an agreement for Zubimendi with Arsenal are premature.

Zubimendi, 24, has a €60m release clause and has been tipped as the favourite for the pivot role at both Arsenal and Barcelona over recent years. Zubimendi is content in Donostia-San Sebastian, and in no hurry to leave, although it has been said he is more likely to go abroad than stay in Spain if he does move.

However Romano explaineed on the Daily Briefing that Arsenal have not settled on a midfielder.

“My understanding remains that nothing is decided yet. Zubimendi is one of the players on Arsenal’s list since last year, but the same is true for Amadou Onana and Douglas Luiz, who remain appreciated at the Emirates Stadium, so the story is absolutely open.”

Meanwhile German giants Bayern Munich are also interested.

“It’s also important to note that Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also closely following Zubimendi, who remains very happy at Sociedad and focused on their goals for this season, so nothing has been decided yet with Arsenal or any other club, let’s see what happens in the summer.”

This season Zubimendi has proven in the Champions League this season that there would be no issues for him adapting to the top level, with La Real sailing through their group as leaders, conceding just two goals in the process. He remains the axis upon which Real Sociedad swivel too.