Celtic to turn down Atletico Madrid’s offer for impressive 23-year-old midfielder

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that Atletico Madrid had submitted an offer to Celtic for their midfielder Matt O’Riley. The 23-year-old Danish international has been the standout player in the SPFL Premiership this season, amassing 10 goals and seven assists in the competition – he has also added another five assists across the Scottish Cup and Champions League.

Atleti are well aware of O’Riley, given that they faced off against him twice during this season’s Champions League group stage, and they were clearly very impressed. The offer made to Celtic was for a loan move until the end of the season, which would include a mandatory buy option that would come into effect in the summer.

However, as Scottish Sun have reported, Celtic are set to reject the offer, as they have no plans to sell O’Riley at this time.

O’Riley would have been the fourth player to join Atletico Madrid this month, with Moise Kean and Arthur Vermeeren already poised to join Horatiu Moldovan in the Spanish capital. However, for now at least, he won’t be arriving, although the situation could still change.