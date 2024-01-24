Atletico Madrid make offer for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley

Atletico Madrid have been heavily linked with several moves in the final week of the transfer window, but have put in a bid for another midfielder. Celtic star Matt O’Riley is one of their key players, and was in action against Los Rojiblancos in the Champions League this season.

Goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan has recently arrived from Rapid Bucharest, while deals for Arthur Vermeeren of Royal Antwerp and Moise Kean of Juventus are both in the works too. Now SkySports report that Los Rojiblancos have acted on their interest in O’Riley, submitting a loan offer with an obligation to buy in the summer.

BREAKING: Celtic have received a bid from Atletico Madrid for Matt O’Riley 🍀 Sky Sports News understands the offer is an initial loan plus an obligation to buy 📝 pic.twitter.com/UZT2CSpaU5 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 24, 2024

Premier League sides have also been linked to O’Riley, but it is not yet clear how much Atletico have offered in terms of the obligation to buy. It would be something of a surprise if Los Colchoneros signed both O’Riley and Vermeeren this winter, with an already strong midfield at Diego Simeone’s disposal. It has not gone unnoticed that Atleti are submitting these bids while offering Koke Resurreccion a new deal well below his demands.

🚨 JUST IN: Atletico Madrid have made an offer to Celtic for their midfielder Matt O’Riley. The offer is an initial loan plus an obligation to buy.@SkySportNews pic.twitter.com/FgTRtz0gOd — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 24, 2024

Image via Jan Kruger – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images