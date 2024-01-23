Real Madrid may try to include defender in deal for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid are set on trying to bring in Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies this summer, but they know it will not be an easy negotiation with the Bavarians, who are keen to retain him. With his deal up in 2025, Bayern will be forced to negotiate or potentially lose him for free, if Davies continues to turn down renewal offers.

Los Blancos believe they can get him for around €40-50m this coming summer, but may try to include a player in the deal to make it cheaper for them. Recently it was reported that Bayern were keen on Rafa Marin, who is currently on loan at Alaves. Real Madrid can afford to lose him, and are willing to include him in a deal, as per BILD (via Diario AS). Bayern are hoping to add to their central defensive options.

It’s unlikely to be a major disappointment for Real Madrid, who may well have welcomed Marin back from his loan at Alaves as a squad option, but were unlikely to give him many minutes next season. Marin’s deal with Real Madrid is up in 2026, giving them plenty of versatility in his case, as to whether they want to sell, loan or keep him next season.