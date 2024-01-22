Top defensive talent wanted by Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid could move to Paris Saint-Germain imminently

Lille defender Leny Yoro has caught the eye of half of Europe in recent months, with the 18-year-old being tipped to become one of the household names in the Champions League. Such is the interest in him, that he may be on the move in January.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are both looking to get younger in central defence in the next 6 to 18 months, and have been linked to Yoro, who with his combination of pace, power and composure has been compared to a young Raphael Varane. Yoro actually has more experience under his belt than Varane did when he made his move to Real madrid, and this season has racked up over 2,000 minutes.

If the Madrid giants are serious about Yoro, they may have to move quickly though. Footmercato say that Paris Saint-Germain Sporting Advisor Luis Campos has made Yoro a primary target. PSG are looking to accelerate the deal, and would ideally like to close something as early as this week.

It tends to be the case now that the brightest talents are snapped up by the big-hitters within two seasons of making their breakthrough, and certainly that looks to be the case for Yoro. Although Real Madrid may look for a central defender in the summer, their focus is on a left-back and a forward, while Los Rojiblancos are more concerned with a midfielder and a forward this season.