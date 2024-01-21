Almeria Real Madrid

(WATCH) Stunning volley doubles Almeria lead at the Bernabeu

It’s getting worse for Real Madrid, and better for Almeria!

It’s now 2-0, before half time! Almeria have scored one at the very start and the very end of this first period, and the Bernabeu is in shock.

Centre back Edgar saw the goal bouncing up and decided to just hit it. Sometimes that’s the right call. It flew into the top corner, and it’s a shock lead for his team.

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here:

[Footage from Viaplay]

