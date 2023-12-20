WATCH: Almeria make it 2-2 following calamitous error from Barcelona keeper Inaki Pena

Barcelona desperately been to win against Almeria in order to keep pace with Girona and Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table. However, they are not on course to do so, as the Andalusians have equalised for a second time at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Barcelona have led twice this evening. Firstly, Raphinha opened the scoring with a close-range effort, before Leo Baptistao equalised after being played in by Sergio Arribas. Sergi Roberto then scored in the second half to make it 2-1, but once again, Almeria have managed to find an equaliser.

Ronald Araujo was at fault for Almeria’s first goal, and this time, it’s Inaki Pena, whose error has allowed Edgar Gonzalez to score his first Almeria goal, following his move from Real Betis during the summer.

A colossal mix up at the back between Inaki Pena and Ronald Araujo and it's a nightmare moment for Barcelona 😬 Almeria level it up for a second time! 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/7BMoh4MdOX — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) December 20, 2023

🤦🏻‍♂️ El error de Iñaki Peña. pic.twitter.com/hKy7vEFK7P — Som I Serem FCB (@Somhiseremfcb) December 20, 2023

LAST PLACE ALMERIA EQUALIZE AGAINST BARCELONA AFTER ARAUO COLLIDED WITH INAKI PENA 😮 pic.twitter.com/N7qQ1yjtw4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 20, 2023

It’s a disaster for Barcelona, who have less than 20 minutes to find another goal. If they are unable to do so, their winless streak would extend to four matches.