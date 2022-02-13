Real Betis and Real Sociedad strengthen Champions League pushes with key wins

Real Betis and Real Sociedad have given their Champions League qualification chances a boost with crucial La Liga wins this weekend.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side stay in third place after securing a 4-2 win away at 10-man Levante as Los Verdiblancos made a return to winning ways in league action.

Both sides looked intent on outscoring their opponents in the opening stages at the Estadio Ciutat de Valencia with four goals inside the first 45 minutes.

Nabil Fekir’s deflected effort put Pellegrini’s visitors into an early lead before Edgar Gonzalez and Portuguese international William Carvalho put them 3-0 in front.

However, Levante were in no mood to roll over, as Dani Gomez’s close range double either side of the break hauled them back into the contest, before Fekir fine free kick clinched it.

Roberto Soldado was dismissed for a lunge at Carvalho late one as Levante ended a miserable afternoon in defeat.

Up next for Pellegrini is a Europa League trip to Zenit St Petersburg in midweek with Levante heading to Atletico Madrid.

Imanol Alguacil’s Sociedad side edge up to sixth in the table as the Basque giants won 2-0 at home to Granada.

La Real were indebted to the saves goal keeper Alex Remiro in the opening stages before skipper Mikel Oyarzabal slotted them in front from the penalty spot before the break.

Alguacil’s charges looked to up the tempo in the second 45 with Rafinha’s neat finish eventually wrapping up the win.

La Real go to RB Leipzig in midweek Europa League action with Granada hosting Villarreal next weekend.

