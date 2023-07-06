Almeria Real Betis

Almeria complete major coup after securing signing of highly-rated Real Betis defender

Having narrowly avoided relegation from LaLiga in their first season back in the top flight of Spanish football, Almeria are hoping to build on that as they aim to become an established member of the top flight.

With Victor Moreno now at the reins, having replaced the departed Rubi, Almeria will be looking to have a positive transfer window ahead of their second successive season in LaLiga.

It hasn’t looked overly promising so far, with star striker El Bilal Toure having been heavily linked with a move away with summer, with a number of clubs, including Everton, interested in signing the young forward.

However, they have pulled off a major coup, signing highly-rated central defender Edgar Gonzalez from fellow LaLiga side Real Betis. The 26-year-old has signed a five-year contract at his new club.

Many people believed Edgar to be one of Betis’ centre backs, but he has now made the move to Almeria. He will hope to help them avoid relegation from LaLiga again next season.

