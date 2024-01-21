Complex transfer situation could see Barca defender make two transfers in one year

Chadi Riad is having a nice season with Real Betis, and his loan from Barcelona is suiting both parties.

There’s significant interest from his parent club in bringing him back next season, but it’s not as simple as that, as Mundo Deportivo explain.

🔵🔴 La opción de recompra por Chadi Riad no es para 2024 sino para 2025 📁 El central marroquí está cedido al Betis hasta el 30 de junio de 2024 con una opción de compra para los andaluces; si la ejecutan, el Barça podrá recomprarlo pero dentro de un año ✍️ @ffpolo pic.twitter.com/Szvl4iiXna — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) January 21, 2024

They say that Betis have an option to buy Riad this summer – one they look almost certain to take up. Barcelona then have an option to buy him back – but that option doesn’t become active until the summer of 2025.

If Barca are sure that they want him back in a year’s time, perhaps some kind of accommodation can be found to stop the

The two sides face each other later today in La Liga, but Riad won’t feature as he’s currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco.

We wonder if the ownership of the two clubs will be discussing him behind the scenes in Seville tonight though?