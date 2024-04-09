Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Chadi Riad, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Atletico Madrid-Real Sociedad talks

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

No movement on Dani Carvajal replacement for Real Madrid currently

Real Madrid remain attentive to the situation of Trent Alexander-Arnold, as we mentioned previously, but the reality is that there have been no movements in terms of his deal. Sooner or later, Liverpool need to know what his plans are, whether he wants to renew or leave. Right now, they haven’t spoken yet.

Regarding links to a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi, it’s not something that I have confirmation of right now, I’ve not been told of any contacts between the two right now. He’s focused on his football right now, with the Champions League, and is not thinking about his future currently.

Outside of football, Hakimi continues to have a strong relationship with the city of Madrid, he returns there regularly for personal matters, and visit people.

Likely exit from Barcelona after reports of planned sale for defender with buyback clause

There will be a meeting between the agents of Chadi Riad and Real Betis to speak about his future this summer. The logical conclusion is that Riad has does not stay at Barcelona this summer [if they execute the buyback clause], because the player wants to continue growing and he wants to be playing games to do that.

🚨 The renewal of Marc Casadó is NOT advancing. His current deal expires on June 30th, and although Barça have the option to extend it for one more season, they've made no movements whatsoever so far. @gbsans pic.twitter.com/AK3bTznTG5 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 8, 2024

So right now nothing is decided, because there are meetings still to happen, but there’s no space at Barcelona for him to play regularly, with Pau Cubarsi coming through, so he has to evaluate what path to take.

Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid set to discuss multiple players

Kieran Tierney is set to head back to Arsenal at the end of his loan deal, but La Real are delighted with Javi Galan, who is on loan from Atletico Madrid. So they will discuss with them whether there is a way they can retain Galan next season.

Atletico are interested in Spain centre-back Robin Le Normand, even if his price tag is quite high, so that complicates matters. There are more discussions coming down the line, and in those discussions, it’s possible that the talks regarding Galan could define what will happen with Le Normand.

🚨🇪🇸 Real Sociedad are delighted with Javi Galan and are looking for ways to keep him next season. It is possible that the talks regarding Galan could define what will happen with Le Normand. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto, @caughtoffside] pic.twitter.com/F6H5uAxMrH — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 8, 2024

One of the key factors to bear in mind is whether Real Sociedad make it into Europe or not – if they qualify, they have targets in mind, if they do not, then it’s possible that some players will have to leave.