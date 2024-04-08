Defender not keen on Barcelona return this summer – alternative move likely

Moroccan international Chadi Riad did not take long to start impressing at Real Betis following his €1.5m loan move from Barcelona. More or less since his first start, he has continued to do so whenever available for Manuel Pellegrini.

Betis have a reported €4m buy option on the 20-year-old, but the Blaugrana also have a €7m buyback option, something they have been considering activating given his form in recent months. Recent reports stated that both intend to take advantage of those clauses, netting Betis a cool profit. However Barcelona are seemingly also planning on making money from Riad, by selling him on for an estimated €15m in the summer.

Matteo Moretto has confirmed to Football España that Riad is likely to exit Barcelona this summer if the Blaugrana do execute their buyback option. His goal is to continue his development, something he wants regular game time for. As such, he will look for a move this summer even if he starts preseason in Catalonia.

The Blaugrana have a multitude of central defenders due to start the season at the club already next season, and as such sales are expected, particularly when considering their economic situation. Had it been another season, the Blaugrana might have preferred to develop Riad, but the eruption of Pau Cubarsi has made the club much more secure about their central defensive options.