Barcelona to re-sign defender for net price of €4m, immediate sale anticipated for €15m

Barcelona are already planning to make one move this summer, and that is for Chadi Riad. The 20-year-old defender joined Real Betis on loan with a mandatory option to buy, although the Catalan giants retained a buy-back clause as part of the agreement.

Betis’ mandatory clause is worth €3m, while Barcelona’s buy-back is €7m. Sport have reported that the club’s intention is to trigger this at the end of the season, having been impressed with his performances for Los Verdiblancos. It means that Riad would return to Catalonia in the summer.

However, there is a strong chance that he doesn’t stay, with an immediate sale likely. Barcelona already have a surplus of centre-backs, so the intention with Riad looks to be to sell him on for profit as quickly as possible. The report notes that club officials believe they could garner as much as €15m for the Moroccan youngster.

Given that they are still in the midst of a financial crisis, Barcelona are prepared to bring as much money in as possible, as by any ways how. If they can double their money with Riad, it would be a successful operation from sporting director Deco.