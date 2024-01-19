Carlo Ancelotti explains Atletico Madrid defeat, rejects idea they have Real Madrid’s number

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti told the press after defeat to rivals Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey that neither side deserved to lose, while noting that his team’s impatience was partly to blame.

Los Rojiblancos scored their 10th goal in 3 games against Real Madrid this season, and inflicted just their second defeat of the season. He was asked if Atletico had their number.

“I don’t think so, because four days ago we beat them. I don’t believe that,” Ancelotti responded to Diario AS.

“I just don’t know. Atletico, like us, made a tremendous effort. Nobody deserved to lose. We have lost. We have to look forward. We have given everything. I have nothing to reproach the players for. It was a derby and like all derbies there was a fight, but in the end it was a correct match.”

Defensively, Real Madrid have been the best team in Spain, but Los Blancos struggled again, and Ancelotti could not give an answer as to why their league form differed so much from the cup competitions in that regard.

“I don’t know. [We’re] Very solid in the La Liga, a little less in the cups. Nowadays Atletico have very dangerous players, who score many goals, especially in the Metropolitano. The last two games played against them could have been done better. We have also scored a lot and that is not so easy against Atletico.”

He went on to criticise Vinicius Junior for his role in Atleti’s winner, and in general, pointed to their inexperience as a reason for their defeat.

“Sometimes, when you have the game under control, you don’t need to force the play. We have young people with extraordinary quality, who try things. It is a sin of youth. There are times in games when forcing the play is not necessary.”

The two face off for a fourth time in just over two weeks time at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos able to count on him advantage for the first time. Should they suffer defeat again there, then questions over whether Diego Simeone has worked Real Madrid out will certainly be asked on the late-night shows.