Real Madrid head in at the half time break 1-0 up away at Real Sociedad thanks to Arda Guler’s vital goal in the Basque Country.

With a UEFA Champions League semi final first leg away at Bayern Munich in midweek, Carlo Ancelotti opted to make nine changes to his starting XI, including a rare appearance for Guler.

Ancelotti’s decision to give Guler a first ever La Liga start paid off on the half hour mark as the visitors found a breakthrough in San Sebastian.

Dani Carvajal did superbly to volley a loose ball back across the Real Sociedad penalty area, and with the hesitant defending from the hosts, Guler took his chance to lash home.

Arda Güler scores for Real Madrid! ⚪ The 19-year-old Türkiye international with the opener on his first LALIGA start 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/1rgzguLYg2 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 26, 2024

ARDA GÜLER HAS SCORED! WHAT A GOAL! pic.twitter.com/XE96vL6PQC — TC (@totalcristiano) April 26, 2024

The home side did rally before the break, with a goal ruled out by VAR, and victory tonight for Real Madrid would take them to within five points of confirming their league title this season.

Images vie Getty Images