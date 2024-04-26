Real Madrid Real Sociedad

(WATCH) Arda Guler wonder goal puts Real Madrid ahead at Real Sociedad

Real Madrid head in at the half time break 1-0 up away at Real Sociedad thanks to Arda Guler’s vital goal in the Basque Country.

With a UEFA Champions League semi final first leg away at Bayern Munich in midweek, Carlo Ancelotti opted to make nine changes to his starting XI, including a rare appearance for Guler.

Ancelotti’s decision to give Guler a first ever La Liga start paid off on the half hour mark as the visitors found a breakthrough in San Sebastian.

Dani Carvajal did superbly to volley a loose ball back across the Real Sociedad penalty area, and with the hesitant defending from the hosts, Guler took his chance to lash home.

The home side did rally before the break, with a goal ruled out by VAR, and victory tonight for Real Madrid would take them to within five points of confirming their league title this season.

