(WATCH) Joselu heads home from sliced Bellingham shot

With 83 minutes on the clock, Real Madrid have levelled the derby with Atletico Madrid in the Copa Del Rey.

Vinicius played in Jude Bellingham who sliced his shot on the run.

But the wonky effort went right to Joselu, who had just come on as a sub. He was in the right place at the right time as ever, and headed home. It is the least Real deserve in this game, where they’ve played more of the football.

It means this game is going to extra time, barring further excitement in these final minutes.

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here:

[Footage from RFEF]