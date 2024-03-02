Real Madrid face key contract calls on ‘30% of their squad’

Real Madrid are set for a summer of changes with a host of star players out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti’s current focus is set on pushing for the La Liga and Champions League title in the campaign run in but decisions need to be made.

As per a report from Diario Sport, 30% of Ancelotti’s first team squad will finish their current deals in June, with progress not forthcoming.

The data focuses on six players, with Real Madrid expected to sanction some exits, to release salary funds for impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Luka Modric looks increasingly likely to move on, due to frustration over his lack of playing time this season, with Kepa Arrizabalaga set to return to Chelsea.

Toni Kroos and Nacho Fernandez will make personal decisions on renewals with offers already put forward to the veteran pair.

The futures of Lucas Vazquez and Joselu remain undecided with the latter open to making his loan move to Madrid a permanent switch