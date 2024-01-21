33 year old forward all but guaranteed more years in Madrid after superb impact

Joselu was brought in as a one season solution for Real Madrid, but such has been the success of his signing that it’s impossible to not see him getting at least one more season, as Marco Ruiz points out in AS this morning.

The whole transfer has been a triumph for Madrid. They were able to pick up the 33 year old for free to fill a Karim Benzema shaped hole in the squad. There was plenty of sneering about that as a concepy, but Joselu has been hard working, humble and effective. He’s got a goal every 114 minutes, mainly coming off the bench.

His hold up play has been brilliant for the likes of Vinicius and Rodrygo, and everyone at Madrid is delighted with his impact. Long term, Endrick is expected to arrive from Brazil and take over as the team’s main striker, but in the meantime, Joselu is more than capable of filling in for another year or two.