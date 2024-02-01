WATCH: Joselu Mato heads Real Madrid in front early on against Getafe

Real Madrid only need a point against Getafe to regain their place at the top of the La Liga table, but they are already on course to secure all three, having taken an early lead at the Coliseum.

Carlo Ancelotti opted to make several changes from the side that defeated Las Palmas last weekend, and two of the players to come in were Lucas Vazquez and Joselu Mato. The pair combined for the opener, with the veteran striker heading home a pinpoint cross from right-back Lucas.

A brilliant cross and a header to match gives Real Madrid the lead! ⚪ Joselu delivers the opening goal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XT3yNJglBU — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 1, 2024

JOSELU IS A BEAST IN THE AIR MAN. Lucas Vazquez actually made an accurate cross wow. This is VERY rare. pic.twitter.com/T1SvTDnlSt — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) February 1, 2024

The Coliseum is a very difficult place to go for every La Liga side, and especially the big clubs, so Real Madrid will be delighted to have taken an early lead. They will now hope that they can control proceedings from here on out, as they took to top the table, two points clear of Girona.

Jose Bordalas will be demanding a response from his Getafe side, although it will be far from easy against Los Blancos.