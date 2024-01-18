(WATCH) Atletico Madrid back in front after another defensive mix up in tight derby

Atletico Madrid are back in front at home, with an hour player.

It was yet another defensive mistake in a game marked by sloppy moments. A deflection flew into the Real Madrid box, Antonio Rudiger hesitated, Andriy Lunin lunged and cleared the ball off the defender into the path of Alvaro Morata.

It’s one of those games, but the home team have the lead and Real need to dig deep to get back into this again. Los Blancos have had the better of this game, but mistakes are costing both sides right now.

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here:

[Footage from RFEF]