Alvaro Morata misses Atletico Madrid’s La Liga trip to Alaves

Alvaro Morata will miss out on Atletico Madrid’s La Liga trip Alaves this weekend.

Los Rojiblancos return to domestic action following their UEFA Champions League exit in midweek with a top four finish now the priority.

Athletic Club’s 1-1 draw with Granada has opened up an ideal opportunity for Atletico Madrid to stretch their advantage in fourth spot.

Victory in Basque Country tomorrow will give them a six point cushion inside the Champions League qualification places.

However, the visitors will have to do it without Morata, after he missed training due to illness.

The Spanish international was withdrawn at half time in the defeat at Borussia Dortmund and Diego Simeone has now made the call not to include him in the travelling party to Vitoria.

Simeone has no other fresh injury updates, with Marcos Llorente serving a one game suspension, after picking up his fifth La Liga booking of the season in their last game.