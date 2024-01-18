Sevilla backed by court in lawsuit regarding overweight player

Sevilla have been backed up by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in their decision to sack former player Joris Gnagnon. The French central defender was dismissed by the club nearly three years ago for being overweight.

Gnagnon was one of Sevilla’s most expensive signings ever in 2018, when he joined from Rennes for €15m. Yet just three years later, with two years left on his deal, Sevilla sacked him for not being in condition to play. Gnagnon reportedly weighed over 100kg at the time.

Since, Gnagnon has played for just one side, spending four months at Saint-Etienne in 2022. He had been fighting a legal battle with Sevilla, claiming he was due €4.6m for his dismissal. However Marca report that his case has been dismissed, and Sevilla were found to have been justified in their dismissal of Gnagnon. At one stage one of the brightest talents in French football, the 27-year-old looks as if his future will be elsewhere.