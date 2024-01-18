Betis legend bows out after 218 games to return home

Real Betis have just announced the departure of Andres Guardado from the club.

The Mexican is set to return to his home country after a 17 year spell in European football. Now 37, he’s made himself a legend at Betis, where he’s played six and a half seasons, making 218 appearances, more than any other foreign player.

📣 OFFICIAL | Andrés Guardado, a #RealBetis legend, leaves the Club 📄🖊 Thank you for everything and all the best in the future, @AGuardado18! 💪💚#L1ttlePrinc8 ➡ https://t.co/mbbeEWFCV3 pic.twitter.com/LvAITD3bmJ — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) January 18, 2024

He’s been a key figure in the dressing room as one of the captains, and Manuel Pellegrini’s recent years of success have relied on him. Originally a winger, Guardado has played more as a central midfielder as time has gone by, and his brilliant technique and composure has allowed him to flourish in La Liga.

Betis have agreed to end Guardado’s contract 6 months early so that he can join new club Leon in Mexico for their preseason. He leaves Spain as a favourite not just of Betis fans, but of La Liga fans all over the world.