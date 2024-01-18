Real Betis manager confirms departure of Mexican icon

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed that veteran midfielder Andres Guardado will leave the club after nearly seven years in Seville.

The 37-year-old, who has been capped 181 times by Mexico, is poised to join Leon in his native country, and Pellegrini remarks in a video posted by Julio Saucedo that he has an opportunity for another ‘2-3 years’. The pair were recently involved in a bust-up, but have spoken positively of each other since, with Pellegrini noting that Guardado’s contribution meant he deserved the club helping him to leave.

HABLÓ PELLEGRINI SOBRE LA SALIDA DE ANDRÉS GUARDADO DEL BETIS “Va a ser una pérdida muy fuerte” “Andrés tiene una gran oportunidad en México de dos o tres años más” “Hizo méritos para ayudarlo a salir” “Ojalá sea la decisión correcta” “Peleas tengo con jugadores, ya pasó pic.twitter.com/XP3JLzWAPR — Julio Saucedo ®️ (@JULIO_SAUCEDO) January 17, 2024

The Chilean coach would go on to call it a ‘a very important loss’, highlighting Guardado’s ability to help the squad and bring the team closer together. This was his first year as captain since the retirement of Joaquin last summer, but will leave just six months later. Over the course of his time at Betis, he has made 218 appearances, scoring 5 goals and giving 17 assists. Guardado also helped Betis to their 2022 Copa del Rey triumph.